Man serving prison time for Josephine County crime passes away

SALEM, Ore. – A man serving prison time for a crime in Josephine County died behind bars this past weekend.

Wayland Dale McCarty entered the Oregon State Correctional Institution this past September. The prison announced that he died on the morning of January 29 while incarcerated.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of death.

“While crime information is public record, DOC elects to disclose only upon request out of respect for any family or victims,” the Oregon Department of Corrections stated.

McCarty was 61 years old.