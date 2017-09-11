Man missing after fall from coastal cliff

Arch Cape, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a man who reportedly fell off and oceanside cliff in Clatsop County.
The U.S. Coast Guard said a 51-year-old from British Columbia man fell off an 800-foot cliff near Devil’s Cauldron Sunday.
The fall was reportedly witnessed by the man’s wife.
Search crews scoured the area by air and sea, but they were only able to find one of the man’s shoes and his backpack floating in the ocean below where he had fallen.
At 8:56 p.m., the USCG suspended the search for the man.
“Suspending a search is one of the hardest decisions we ever have to make,” said Mark Dobney, command duty officer, Sector Columbia River. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic and trying time.”
The search may continue if new information becomes available.