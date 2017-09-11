Oregon mom abandons children for new tattoo

Cornelius, Ore. – A mother was arrested for leaving her two young children unattended so she could get a new tattoo.
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the community of Cornelius on Saturday, September 9.
The caller reported a family found two children, ages three and eight, unattended inside a public bathroom at a local park.
The children were said to have been dropped off at the park by their mother, identified as 28-year-old Hillsboro resident Ana Lara.
Police believe Lara left the kids so she could get a new tattoo at a local parlor.
WCSO said the children were frightened when it began to rain and sheltered in the bathroom, where they were found by a family using the bathroom. They called the sheriff’s office for assistance.
Approximately half-an-hour after police responded, Lara came back to the park to pick up the children. It is believed she had been gone for at least an hour.
Lara was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mistreatment, reckless endangering and child neglect.
The children were placed under the care of a family member.