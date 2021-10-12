Man reported missing in Siskiyou County

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – Investigators in Northern California are asking for help tracking down a missing man.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 76-year-old James Eugene Sharpe was last seen on the evening of October 9 walking westbound on China Grade Road near the community of Happy Camp. He may have been trying to walk to town.
At the time he went missing, Sharpe was wearing a gray hat, brown flannel shirt, white t-shirt, and blue jeans. He has gray hair and a beard.
Anyone who spots Sharpe is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-842-8300.