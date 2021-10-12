FDA authorizes e-cigarette for the first time

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized e-cigarette products for the first time ever.
The FDA gave the R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company permission to sell three of its “Vuse” vape products while denying permission for ten of the company’s flavored products.
The three authorized products are all tobacco flavored and the FDA said they were less likely to appeal to children and teens.
The agency emphasized in a statement that the authorization it does not mean the products are safe or “FDA approved.”
It went on to say the approved vape products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch and either completely or significantly reduce cigarette consumption.
Finally, the agency reiterated that all tobacco products are harmful and addictive and those who don’t use them shouldn’t start.