Man tries to steal Magna Carta

SALISBURY, England, UK (APTN/NBCNC) – Police arrested a man they said tried to steal one of the most important documents in the world—one of four Magna Cartas from its display case.
The Magna Carta is one of the world’s symbols of the rule of law. It was granted by King John in 1215.
The Magna Carta granted rights to individuals who were not royalty and influenced the U.S. Constitution.
Wiltshire police said alarms began sounding Thursday afternoon when a man tried to smash the glass case surrounding the Magna Carta in the Salisbury Cathedral.
A 45-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with suspicion of attempted theft, possession of a weapon and criminal damage.
Police said the suspect matches descriptions by witnesses.
The 800-year-old Magna Carta was not damaged and no one was injured during the incident.