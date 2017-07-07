Man who died after fall at Crater Lake identified

Crater Lake National Park, Ore. – The identity of a 20-year-old man who died after falling into the Crater Lake Caldera on July 4 has been released.
Around 5:40 a.m., witnesses reported seeing the man walk onto a narrow point above a cliff when the rocks gave way.
Supervisory Ranger Alec Chapman said the man fell between 50 and 70 feet into the caldera, resulting in his death.
On July 7, the man was officially identified as Kevin Octavio Pineda from Orlando, Florida.
He was traveling to the area with two others.