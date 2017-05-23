Man witnesses bear in Lithia Park

Ashland, Ore. — Nearly 30 people spotted a bear in Lithia Park over the weekend.
Phoenix resident Thomas Farnsworth says he was walking through the park near the playground when he saw a large group of people gathered in one spot.
That’s when he saw a bear pulling a garbage bag out of the trash can and searching for food.
Based on his previous experience with bears in Alaska, Farnsworth thinks the bear was two to three years old and simply lost.
He says he was surprised because he often sees deer in the park but this was his first bear sighting.
He simply hopes crews can physically relocate the bear so it doesn’t stay near people and become comfortable.
“Just from knowing how bears work up in Alaska… once they get a feeling that they can raid trash cans for meals, they stop trying to hunt their own food and start living that way and that’s when they become a danger,” Farnsworth said.
When Ashland Police arrived at the park, they tried to scare it off by hitting their batons against rocks to make loud noises.
The trick worked — the bear apparently ran off toward Pioneer Street.
Officers say bears have been active in the park lately.
If you see one, you’re encouraged to get as far away from it as possible.