Marijuana grow operation near Eagle Point shut down by police

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Another illegal marijuana grow operation was shut down in Jackson County.

Investigators said on Wednesday, June 8, Oregon State Police served a search warrant at a property in the 13000 block of Highway 62 near Eagle Point.

Troopers reportedly found 5,038 illegal marijuana plants in 18 greenhouses. All of the marijuana was seized.

Five people were detained, identified, interviewed, and released.

According to OSP, the property was leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. As a result, Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a $58,000 fine for code violations.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.