Marijuana shipping operation busted in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – An illegal marijuana shipping operation in Josephine County was shut down by Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) detectives.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said between October 30 and November 1, RADE detectives worked alongside other agencies to stop packages containing marijuana from being shipped out-of-state.
During the investigation, police said they saw 42-year-old Kristopher Gregory Dyer preparing a shipment of marijuana extract bound for Illinois.
Dyer was confronted and cooperated with the investigation, leading detectives to his home in the 3900 block of Leland Road. There, several hundred pounds of processed marijuana was found along with over 300 grams of marijuana extract prepped for shipment.
In addition, 40-year-old Veronica Marie Schuster was seen at the Murphy Post Office trying to ship over two pounds of marijuana to Nebraska.
Schuster was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on a charge of unlawful exportation of marijuana.
Charges against Dyer were referred to the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.