Massachusetts kid calls police on drug dealing dad

Lawrence, Mass. (WCVB/CNN Newsource) – Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy “courageous” after he found illegal drugs in his dad’s bag and called police.
According to Lawrence Police, the boy found the drugs in his father’s luggage.
Detectives went to the home and they say they confiscated over 200-grams of a blend of heroin and fentanyl.
The police chief says the drugs were packaged inside five sandwich bags hidden inside the luggage and the child told them he saw his father selling drugs earlier in the day.
“The officers went there they consoled him and gave him encouragement that he did the right thing,” said Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick. “We’ve said we’ll keep an eye out for him and not to worry, we’ll be there to help him.”
Yamil Mercado turned himself in and now faces charges of drug trafficking and child endangerment.
The boy is being cared for by his grandmother.