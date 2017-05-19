Governor signs bill to streamline gender identity change

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has signed legislation that makes it easier and more discreet for Oregonians to change their name and/or gender on state documents, including birth certificates.
Before the signing of House Bill 2673, transgender people were required to have a court hearing and post a notice in public place to change details on their vital records.
In an OPB report, Co-executive director of Basic Rights Oregon Nancy Haque said, “Many transgender Oregonians fear being publicly outed by having sensitive medical and personal information disclosed in open court and name changes posted on a public bulletin board.”
Now, citizens can change the sex or name listed on state documents through an application process sent to the state registrar.
The process no longer requires a court hearing or public notice.
You can read the entire text of the bill HERE.
