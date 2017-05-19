Home
Medford doctor is doing away with insurance

Medford doctor is doing away with insurance

Economy Health News Local News Video

Medford, Ore.– A Medford doctor will stop working with health insurance companies and offer a subscription based medical plan.  It’s called direct primary care and while it strays from the healthcare norm, Dr. Dhillip Olshausen says the benefits are worth it.

“Doctors are just as unhappy as a lot of patients are and it all comes back to ‘where has the time gone that we can spend with each other’, says Olshausen.

Like any primary care physician Dr. Olshausen’s Medford office gets busy, but it’s not always because of the constant flow of patients.

“A study recently showed that more than 50% of a physicians time is spent on administration stuff,” he explains.  “That actually has little to do with patient care.”

Administrative work, namely, working with insurance companies, but come this July, everything will change for Dr. Olshausen’s patients.

“Direct primary care allows the doctor to be a doctor again,” he says.

Direct primary care works like a subscription service.  For $75 a month the doctor says a patient can take advantage of some nice benefits.

“Unlimited office visits, typical primary care, and even the opportunity to get big savings on wholesale medications or labs.”

A savings of as much as 50-80%.  But what Olshausen is looking forward to the most is being accessible.

“24/7 they can reach me via phone text email.”

He says you could even get a check up over video chat or a house call.  And while Olshuasen’s practice will no longer include health insurance costs, he does stress that he is in no way is he recommending you walk away from health insurance all together.

“People should still have some kind of insurance,” says Olshausen.  “Something for either specialist care or catastrophic illness.”

Follow this link for more information.

Taelor Rian

NBC5 News at Sunrise anchor Taelor Rian was born near Los Angeles, California but spent most of her childhood in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated with a Journalism degree from Biola University in La Mirada, California.

Before joining the NBC5 News team, she was an anchor and reporter for JUCEtv, an international faith based entertainment network. There she had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Judd, Rosario Dawson and Emma Watson. Before that she was a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. Taelor also interned at KABC and Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Taelor loves cooking up new recipes, rooting for her favorite NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and trying out Do It Yourself crafting projects.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics