Mattel debuts Portland Thorns Forward Christine Sinclair Barbie

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland Thorn is getting a mini-me.

Mattel is making a doll of Thorn and Canadian National Team star Christine Sinclair.

Sinclair captained Canada’s National Team until she retired from international soccer last year.

However, soccer lovers can still catch her playing a Providence Park this season.

The doll is part of a series of Barbies honoring female sports stars.

For example fellow soccer star Mary Fowler and other legends like Venus Williams will get dolls.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.