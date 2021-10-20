Oregon Racing Commission to review Flying Lark’s ‘Historic Horse Racing’ application

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Oregon Racing Commission will meet to discuss the plans for Grants Pass’ Flying Lark entertainment center. Earlier this month, six Oregon tribes asked the commission and Governor to complete a review of gaming practices across the state.
This, as the Flying Lark applied for the approval of 250 historic horse racing machines or HHR’s. In a study the tribes paid for, it found they would lose six million dollars in the first year of its opening, while the state lottery would lose $13 million.
The meeting will be open to the public via Zoom at 1:30 P.M.
