Measles cases continue to increase

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – More cases of the measles have been reported in the country.
The latest CDC data shows there are now 1,077 confirmed cases in 28 states as of last Thursday. That is an increase of 33 cases from the previous week.
Nearly 900 of the cases are in New York State and have occurred in people who are not vaccinated.
This continues to be the worst outbreak in the country since 1992.
The states that have reported cases to CDC: are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.