President Trump issues sanctions against Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump announced new sanctions on Iran Monday.
Seated in the Oval Office, President Trump signed an executive order targeting Iran’s supreme leader and his associates.
The president said Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, is ultimately responsible for the “hostile conduct of the regime,” stressing the executive order will deny the supreme leader and his office key financial resources and support.
Trump also re-emphasized that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.
“Today’s actions follow a series of aggressive behaviors by the Iranian regime in recent weeks including shooting down of U.S. drones,” President Trump said. “You shot down the drone, I guess everyone saw that one. And many other things. They’ve done many other things aside from the individual drone. You saw the tankers and we know of other things that were done also which were not good and not appropriate.
“Sanctions imposed through the executive order that I’m about to sign will deny the supreme leader and the supreme leader’s office and those closely affiliated with him and the office access to key financial resources and support.
“Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon. Also included in this is we want the stoppage Immediately of their sponsoring of terrorism. they sponsor terrorism at a level that nobody’s ever seen before.”
“So America’s a peace-loving nation, we do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country. I look forward to the day when sanctions can be finally lifted and Iran can become a peaceful, prosperous, and productive nation.”