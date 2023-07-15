Measure 114 ruled constitutional in federal court

Posted by Ethan McReynolds July 14, 2023

SALEM, Ore. – After a week-long hearing in June, Measure 114 has been ruled constitutional by a federal judge.

Measure 114 requires background checks to be completed before firearms are transferred.

It also includes a ban on high-capacity magazines and creates a new permitting system for all gun purchases.

It was narrowly passed by voters in November, but much of rural Oregon opposed the measure.

Despite the federal judge calling it legal, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the measure is still on hold due to a state court order in Harney County.

Rosenblum released a statement Friday announcing the news:

“Great news from the federal court today!

After a weeklong trial in early June, US District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled that Oregon’s new gun safety laws are constitutional under the United States Constitution in their entirety. For now, Measure 114 remains on hold due to a state court order from Harney County. But our team looks forward to ultimately prevailing in the state courts as well.

Measure 114’s provisions —passed by Oregon voters— are common sense safety measures that will save lives.”

Ethan McReynolds
