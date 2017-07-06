Home
Groups ask senate to pass bill protecting tenants from no-cause evictions

Medford, Ore. — Local city leaders and community groups are calling on the Oregon senate to pass a bill which would protect tenants from being displaced due to a “no-cause” eviction. Rallies were held around the state Wednesday to encourage the senate to vote on House Bill 2004.

The bill would greatly restrict landlords from serving no cause evictions, except in certain circumstances.

Organizers of the rally in Medford say families are already struggling to pay rent, and with a vacancy rate of less than 2%, no cause evictions can be detrimental to families.

“When you’re having to uproot your whole life, potentially moving away from where you work or from where your kids go to school that’s really disrupting families here in Jackson County and in Oregon as a whole,” Evan Lasley says.

Opponents argue the bill does nothing to address the state’s severe housing shortage.

The bill passed the house in April. If the senate doesn’t take action before the legislative session wraps up, it is dead.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

