Medford, Ore. — Local city leaders and community groups are calling on the Oregon senate to pass a bill which would protect tenants from being displaced due to a “no-cause” eviction. Rallies were held around the state Wednesday to encourage the senate to vote on House Bill 2004.
The bill would greatly restrict landlords from serving no cause evictions, except in certain circumstances.
Organizers of the rally in Medford say families are already struggling to pay rent, and with a vacancy rate of less than 2%, no cause evictions can be detrimental to families.
“When you’re having to uproot your whole life, potentially moving away from where you work or from where your kids go to school that’s really disrupting families here in Jackson County and in Oregon as a whole,” Evan Lasley says.
Opponents argue the bill does nothing to address the state’s severe housing shortage.
The bill passed the house in April. If the senate doesn’t take action before the legislative session wraps up, it is dead.