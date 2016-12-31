Medford apartment fire under investigation

Medford, Ore. — A fire at an apartment complex in Medford sent residents scrambling into the streets.
Medford Fire-Rescue and Fire District 3 responded to smoke and flames at the Cottage House Apartments Friday morning.
At first, they were unable to find the fire.
When reports came in that people were trapped, extra crews arrived and firefighters located the flames in a stairwell.
Four units were damaged by smoke and fire, two units were deemed uninhabitable.
Deputy Fire Marshal Ralph Sartain said the fire originated on the second floor in a hallway. Due to the layout of the complex, the fire quickly spread to the third floor.
Evidence appears to indicate the fire was intentionally set.
Law enforcement was called in to investigate the cause but Chief Brian Fish says it’s too early to name one now.
No one was injured and residents were later allowed back into their homes.