Rogue River Goodwill closing

Rogue River, Ore. — Friday was the last day of business at Goodwill in Rogue River. The store has been at that location for over a decade.
Three employees are working at the store now, they’ve all been offered positions at other Goodwill stores in the area. NBC5 spoke to shoppers Friday, who say they’re sad to see Goodwill close. They also say it was a popular store for a lot of retirees in the area.
NBC5 also spoke with a store employee, who says they’re unsure of why Goodwill corporate decided to close down their store in particular.
