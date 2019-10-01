Shooting investigation in Wilderville, police say the suspect is at large

WILDERVILLE, Ore. — A shooting investigation is just getting underway, and the suspect is at large.
NBC5 News is on the scene, but very little is being confirmed by officers at this hour.
The call came in just shortly before 9 in Wilderville, along Highway 199, at Fish Hatchery Road. NBC5 spoke with officers. They say detectives are on their way. They will not discuss injuries. They say the shooter is at large, but say they do not believe the public is in danger.
A car also crashed at the scene in an unrelated accident. This is a developing situation. We’ll continue to bring you more as it becomes available.
