Medford business robbed, police seeking suspect

Medford, Ore. – Medford police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly stole $5,000 worth of equipment from a local business.
According to MPD, the burglary at AirGas Company on Biddle Road near Knutson Drive occurred around 1:00 a.m. on May 25.
Police said someone tried to rob the Grants Pass AirGas location just 50 minutes prior to the burglary, leading police to conclude it was likely the same suspect.
MPD said the man took a red Lincoln welder, a blue Miller welder and a plasma cutter, amounting to a loss of around $5,000.
If you recognize the man caught on surveillance video or know anything about this case, call Medford police at 541-774-2250.