Medford City Council proposing utility rate hikes

MEDFORD, Ore.– The City of Medford is proposing increasing utility fees.

But, the city’s chief financial officer said people should expect only a small increase on their bills.

The increased fees are expected to be approved at the City Council meeting on October 6th.

The proposal includes a 29% increase in street utility fees over the next five years, as well as a five percent increase in the police and fire fee.

City CFO Ryan Martin said residents should actually expect a decrease in fees the first year.

“The overall impact to customers is that they’ll actually see a small decrease in year one for single-family residences in Medford of about 22 cents per month and each year after that it will increase by a bit more than that,” Martin said.

Martin said the money will go toward a variety of projects.

He said the money will help fund the police and fire departments, as well as making sure the city is wheelchair accessible.