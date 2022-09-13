Medford City Council proposing utility rate hikes

Posted by Derek Strom September 13, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore.– The City of Medford is proposing increasing utility fees.

But, the city’s chief financial officer said people should expect only a small increase on their bills.

The increased fees are expected to be approved at the City Council meeting on October 6th.

The proposal includes a 29% increase in street utility fees over the next five years, as well as a five percent increase in the police and fire fee.

City CFO Ryan Martin said residents should actually expect a decrease in fees the first year.

“The overall impact to customers is that they’ll actually see a small decrease in year one for single-family residences in Medford of about 22 cents per month and each year after that it will increase by a bit more than that,” Martin said.

Martin said the money will go toward a variety of projects.

He said the money will help fund the police and fire departments, as well as making sure the city is wheelchair accessible.

Derek Strom
