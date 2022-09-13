Debris removal begins following Mill Fire

WEED, Calif. —Phase 1 of debris removal started Tuesday, following the Mill Fire, in Weed. The fire burned 3,935 acres, destroying 110 structures.

The Department of Toxic Substance Control is handling removal. That’s the same company that cleaned up the McKinney Fire.

Two teams are out working through Lincoln Heights, making their way to Lake Shastina, focusing on hazardous and household waste.

“We’re just really fortunate right now how quickly this did roll out, we had great support from the state on this and we are fortunate that they were willing to help and they continue to see our need,” said Bryan Schenone, Director of Emergency Services for the County.

It says phase 1 should be complete, by the end of the week.

Homeowners can find right of entry forms, on the Siskiyou County website.