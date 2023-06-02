Medford City Council to vote on urban campground duplex units

Posted by Ethan McReynolds June 1, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford City Council is voting Thursday night on a potential addition to the new urban campground.

City Council will vote on whether to approve the construction of 30 duplex units at the new urban campground in West Medford.

The project will cost $586,350 and provide 60 beds in total.

Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun said that the city has been working to build infrastructure around the new urban campground to make it an even more successful low-barrier shelter.

“Last winter, we had a couple of windstorms where the tents and a lot of the structures within the urban campground were torn apart and then had to be rebuilt,” Sjothun explained. “So, with these types of structures, that won’t happen.”

The current urban campground, or Rogue Retreat Crossings, is on Biddle Road.

It will move to its permanent location on West McAndrews in the fall allowing for increased capacity.

If the duplex is approved at Thursday’s City Council meeting, the city hopes to build it by January 2024.

Ethan McReynolds
