Wolf warning for people in Umpqua National Forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Anyone visiting the Umpqua National Forest is asked to be extra wary of wolves.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) says that two wolves living near Diamond Lake have been showing a “lack of wariness” around humans.

Meghan Dugan, public information specialist with ODFW, explained there have been sightings of wolves from this pack, called the Indigo Pack, dating as far back as 2018. The pack is known to roam the western portion of Douglas County.

ODFW warns the public to always keep dogs on a leash and have bear spray on hand in the unlikely event you encounter a wolf.

“So we’ve had a yearling in that pack showing no wariness or fear around people and this is very uncommon behavior,” said Dugan. “So we’ve seen videos and photos showing that wolf approaching and laying down near vehicles and not reacting to human voices or honking horns.”

Dugan says as of now, there have been no reported attacks on humans or pets from the wolves.

If you see a wolf in Oregon, Dugan asks you report the sighting using ODFW’s wolf reporting form.

