Medford city councilors allocate $125K for small businesses

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford city councilors approved a new support program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Last night, councilors voted to allocate $125 thousand dollars to create the ‘Small Business Assistance Grant Program.’

The money comes from the city’s marijuana tax revenue.

$1500 dollars is available for every business, then $500 for every employee up to a $5,000 cap.

The money can be used for rent, mortgage, or utility payments.

“This is meant to hopefully help to, you know, bridge the gap for some of these folks. We realize $125,000 is not going to go far, but it’s what we can do right now at the moment,” said Tim D’Alessandro, Medford City Councilor, Ward 2.

He says the money will go quickly, so it’s important businesses have their W-9 forms ready before applying.

They begin accepting applications after 10 am on Monday. The money is awarded on a first come, first serve basis.

Click here to see if your business meets the criteria to apply.

