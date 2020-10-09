Medford city councilors discuss creating mobile crisis response team

MEDFORD, Ore. — A mobile crisis intervention program may soon become a reality for the city of Medford.
On Thursday night, city councilors met for a study session discussing homelessness, addiction, and mental health services in the community.
A Eugene-based program called ‘Cahoots’ was brought up by councilors as a potential model for Medford and the county.
The 24-7 mobile crisis intervention program stands for ‘Crisis Assistance Helping out on the Streets.’
“This a unique model with some unique aspects to it that can and are being utilized in our communities, but it’s not exactly what it’s like in Eugene,” said Kelly Madding, deputy city manager for the City of Medford.
Councilors also discussed opening a 24-hour crisis stabilization center.
The facility would provide emergency treatment and stabilization for people having a mental health crisis as a short-term solution.
Councilors plan to vote next week on additional housing resources in the community, the mobile response team, and more.
