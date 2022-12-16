Medford considering new freeway interchange

MEDFORD, Ore.– The city is discussing a major plan in the southern part of the city.

Its planning on spending nearly a million dollars on a study to determine if a third freeway interchange is necessary for the city.

The study is expected to be complete by 2024

The city said the project will help it keep up with the area’s growing population.

ODOT will be the project lead for the study.

The city said it wants to alleviate some of the traffic around the south interchange by potentially putting in an overpass… *or another interchange.

Medford’s Public Works Director John Vial said, “the biggest problem we’re trying to solve right now is congestion at the South Medford interchange. The southbound offramp is struggling every morning, backing onto the freeway and we’re struggling with that significantly.”

Vial said the study should take around 18 months to complete, but the city should have a good indication of the results before then.

He said the city wants to be more accommodating for the large businesses and medical facilities in the southern part of town.

If approved, the study will cost the city $800,000, with most of that coming from a state grant it got in 2021.

The city council will vote whether to approve the funds at tonight’s meeting.