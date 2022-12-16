ODOT adding six digital signs near Siskiyou Summit

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– ODOT is also introducing six new electronic signs on I-5 near the Siskiyou Summit.

The signs will notify drivers of the road conditions in real time.

It will also help ODOT reduce speeds near the summit if necessary.

ODOT said all six signs are necessary because of how much the conditions change for different parts of the summit.

It hopes they will help decrease the number of crashes and help reduce traffic.

ODOT’s Gary Leaming said, “we can notify motorists of their speed, we can lower the speed depending on the conditions and then also we have several cameras, we have four new cameras on these signs as well.”

Leaming said the cameras will be connected to trip check to give drivers a better idea of the road conditions.

He said ODOT had similar signs installed near Bend that helped keep drivers safe.