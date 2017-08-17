Medford convenience store in flames

Medford, or.- Medford Fire and Rescue are investigating what caused a convenience store to catch fire in Medford.
Crews responded to the Crown Market store on South Pacific Highway before midnight last night.
Officials say the flames started in the back of the store in a storage unit and spread to the attic.
“The area that we are looking at looks like a break room or office area that had wood paneling on the finish and the wood paneling helped keep the fire growing really fast,” Chase Browning, Medford Fire and Rescue said.
No one was inside the building at the time. However, one firefighter had to be transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Lisa Sorrels, the general manager of the store says they will rebuild.
“I feel sad but I feel optimistic,” she said. “Crown Market is a wonderful family and we will all ban together and overcome this.”
Crews were able to contain the fire within 25 minutes and do not believe the cause was intentional.