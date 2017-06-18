Medford Cruise takes residents back in time

Medford, Ore. — The Medford Cruise is making its way around downtown until eight Saturday night.
Earlier today some were taken back in time at the ‘Show-N-Shine’ featuring 500 cars that are from 1979 or before.
One Phoenix resident says it’s a nostalgic event for her — she loves being around the music and cars from her childhood.
“I think it’s great because you can bring your grandkids here and they can see the cars of your time period or the music of your time period and it kind of is a bonding time,” Diana Nelson said.
Medford Cruise has had record-breaking numbers of people at each event this year.
The money raised will go to children’s charities.
$39,000 dollars was donated last year compared to $200 dollars 32 years ago when Medford Cruise first started.