Britt Festival season kicks off

Jacksonville, Ore. — Saturday kicks off the first concert of the Britt Festival season — which means summer is officially here.
After some remodeling done this past winter, the festival has something new to add to the experience.
“I would say it allows the community to get together,” Anthony Lomonaco said.
Anthony Lomonaco has been a bartender at the Britt Festival for four seasons.
He says it’s a summer job, but one that he loves as he gets to meet new people and see unique artists.
“It’s just one extra place that you can go to in the summer to be able to get the community together and just have fun and be able to enjoy what this valley is all about,” Lomonaco said.
Britt Festival CEO Donna Briggs says the Britt Festival helps Jacksonville to come alive in the summer months.
“We have about a ten million dollar impact annually on the local economy,” Briggs said.
What’s new this year are four local food restaurants on the hill.
“We’ve got the Schoolhouse Brewhouse, we’ve got Back Porch Bar and Grill, Peruvian Point, and Fired Up Gourmet all providing great, great food on the hill for the first time,” Briggs said.
While Lomonaco says he’s looking forward to the food, he’s also glad to be a part of the Britt atmosphere.
“It’s a place where you can be yourself and not necessarily feel like you’re stepping over the boundaries,” Lomonaco said.
Taj Mahal and Keb Mo will be playing Saturday night followed by Dustin Lynch on Sunday.
CEO Donna Briggs says both shows are very close to being sold out.