Medford eyes new homeless campground, part of Gov. Kotek state of emergency

MEDFORD, Ore.– Money from Governor Tina Kotek’s homeless state of emergency is expected to arrive in Jackson County in the next couple weeks.

That means the City of Medford may soon take action.

All of Jackson County is expected to receive around $9 to 12 million from the state to fulfill Governor Kotek’s state of emergency.

The City of Medford plans to use its portion to construct a new homeless campground.

The city already has land it plans to use for the new permanent campground on McAndrews near I-5.

The city said it’ll be on West McAndrews across the street from the Santo Community Center.

The current campground on Biddle Road, operated by Rogue Retreat, is on land that is being leased by the city.

Deputy City Manager Kelly Madding said, “what this resolution is going to do is allow the council to basically authorize the city to buy things or procure things under the governor’s emergency ordinance.”

Madding said the new campground will include showers and bathrooms, a kitchen area and heating and electricity.

She said the state of emergency will allow them to build the new campground faster.

The city council will vote on the resolution at Thursday’s meeting.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.