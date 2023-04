O’BRIEN, Ore.– Oregon State Police are investigating a homicide in southern Josephine County.

35 year-old Thomas Robert Fuerte was arrested and charged with second degree murder and abuse of a corpse on Sunday.

Police said he was in his trailer with Aleah Aaron, when Aaron reached for his gun.

Fuerte told police he thought Aaron wanted to take her own life.

According to police, Fuerte intervened and Aaron was shot twice.

Fuerte was arraigned Tuesday morning and is being held in the Josephine County Jail.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.