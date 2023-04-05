Preparations underway for annual Pear Blossom Festival parade

regon’s

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Olargest parade kicks off this weekend.

The 69th Annual Pear Blossom Festival parade is back.

More than 100 floats, with around 5,000 participants are expected this Saturday.

Today, those participating checked in with parade officials and were told the order of the parade.

It’s a busy week for organizers.

“We’re a 10 member all volunteer board that puts this on,” Pear Blossom president Darcey Mann-Self said. “And we put on 10 events in a four week time period. So there is a lot involved. We meet all year long and of course this last couple months we’re putting in 30-40 hours weeks.”

An estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people will line the streets for the parade.

It starts Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Medford.

