Medford Fire appoints first EMS captain, part of new squad program

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Fire announced its first EMS captain as part of its EMS squads program.

The program is designed to decrease response times and keep more fire engines available, especially during fire season.

Medford Fire is hiring an EMT and a paramedic for its first squad and it hopes to add another squad in the future.

Captain Mike Haughey, a former fire captain, said there are very few programs like this one around the country.

“They’ll be on during those busiest times of days as an extra unit,” Haughey said, “to keep our units available and ten the hope is that throughout our strategic plan is that we’re going to start adding hopefully a second car or a second shift depending on how this one goes.”

Medford Fire hopes its new paramedic and EMT will be able to start officially in October.

Haughey said they will partner with Mercy Flights for this program.

