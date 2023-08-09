Siskiyou Golden Fair returns

Posted by Maximus Osburn August 8, 2023

MEDORD, Ore. – The Siskiyou County Golden Fair is back after facing a few challenging years.

The Golden Fair doors open tomorrow and will continue until Sunday.

Visitors can expect a carnival, food vendors, art exhibits and the 4-H program in full force.

Golden Fair staff tell us the past few years have been challenging.

They were closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, had limited capacity in 2021 and the McKinney fire last year forced a complete relocation of events.

But this year, staff are glad to bring the fair back to a sense of normalcy.

Golden Fair manager, Cliff Munson said “it’s really important for Siskiyou County and our communities, [and] the communities that surround us that always come and enjoy our fair. But it’s truly a chance to just showcase what we do in Siskiyou County and the fair of course is where that happens.”

General admission tickets start at $8 for one day.

Go to the Siskiyou Golden Fair website to find more information on tickets as well as special events.

