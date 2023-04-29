Medford Food Co-op looking at possible expansion

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Food Co-op Board of Directors is looking at expanding.

It recently submitted preliminary plans to the city’s planning department to determine the possibility of expanding at its south Medford Riverside Avenue location.

The Co-op’s board is still assessing whether expansion is feasible and says feedback from the planning department is crucial.

The board president said in a statement, “Yes, we are definitely looking for ways to better serve our expanding ownership and customer base and we look forward to our staff, owners, and shoppers being fully involved in this process over the next 18 months.”

The Medford Food Co-op said this is just the first step. Negotiations, Board approval, the owner’s approval, and a successful fundraising campaign will all have to be completed before the project moves forward.

