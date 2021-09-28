Medford homicide suspects put victim’s body in fridge, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Details are surfacing about a gruesome Medford homicide that happened over the weekend.
According to police, on Saturday, September 25, 24-year-old Aaron Stitt was invited to an apartment on the corner of Spring Street and Royal Avenue near Providence.
Investigators said sometime after Stitt arrived at the apartment, there was a report of a possible assault involving a gun at the residence.
When Medford police officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Brycen Scofield in the backyard. He ran back into the residence but eventually came out after officers called him on the phone. He was detained without further incident.
When police searched the apartment, they found Stitt’s lifeless body stuffed inside a refrigerator, according to MPD.
Detectives said they determined that earlier in the day, Scofield—along with 23-year-old Dylan McLeod and 25-year-old Austin McLeod—invited Stitt to the apartment in order to rob him.
Investigators believe Stitt was bludgeoned to death by the trio with blunt force objects, possibly a hammer and/or a wrench. They also said it appears the men tried to clean up the scene.
Scofield and the McLeods were all charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, abuse of a corpse in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
All three suspects were wildland firefighters who worked with Ashland-based Pacific Oasis Contracting. NBC5 News reached out to the agency who declined comment.