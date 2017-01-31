Medford immigration attorney opposed to executive order

Medford, Ore. — People across the country and on both sides of the aisle are reacting to an executive order temporarily stopping immigration from seven countries.
Those countries include Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.
Local immigration attorney Yashar Sarparast is opposed to the recent executive order signed by President Trump.
According to him, the order was hastily written and is unconstitutional — allowing in specific religious groups over other religions.
He says those immigrating to the states, come to be a part of America.
“It’s because they value what we have here, they’re not valuing ISIS’ mentality,” explained Sarparast. “That’s why they’re here.”
He also says that the immigration hold creates more hate, fueling the flames of those abroad that want to find an excuse to hate.
Sarparast is inviting people to stand with him in support of immigrants at the Ashland Plaza, this Thursday from 5 to 6:30 pm.