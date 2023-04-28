Job fair at the Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Expo hosted a job fair titled Careers In Gear this Thursday.

It’s a career fair organized by Rogue Workforce Partnership Project Youth Plus and Cascade Christian High School.

The all-day event brought students from several different high schools in the area to meet with potential employers.

“There is not much information online, so I feel like if you come here, you get all your question answered”, said Tiona Lay, a student at the event.

“It’s the community of other people who have these types of jobs, sort of speak out and may be look for more employees but also helps us not get trapped in an environment that we might not be very interested in”, said Nicholas Burns, a student at the event.

Organizers said around 145 local businesses were there to meet with about 1700 students.

