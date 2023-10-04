Medford fire department receives $2.5M grant for new firefighter jobs

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford recently received a $2.5 million dollar grant to add new firefighters across the city.

The city says the newly acquired SAFER grant, administered by FEMA, will give the fire department enough funding to hire six new firefighters over the next three years.

Fire Chief Eric Thompson says this will help the fire department better serve the community.

“With the growth of our community and us becoming more of an urban footprint, it was important for us to try to look for ways to increase our staffing to meet those standards,” Chief Thompson said.

Chief Thompson says the new firefighters will be stationed across the city to make sure every fire engine will have a minimum of four people per engine.

The department has 180 days from the announcement of the funding award to fill the newly created roles.

