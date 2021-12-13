Medford man arrested for alleged sex crimes, additional victims sought

MEDFORD, Ore. – Detectives are looking for possible victims of a local man accused of numerous sex crimes.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on November 24, deputies responded to a reported sexual assault in the Medford area.

An investigation into the report eventually led to the arrest of 46-year-old Emilio Castillejos-Lopez of Medford.

Castillejos-Lopez was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for numerous sex crimes including rape, sex abuse, sodomy, and luring a minor.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives believe Castillejos-Lopez may have other victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to call JCSO Detective Tobias at 541-774-6800. Refer to case number 21-6210.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.