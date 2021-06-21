Medford man killed in plane crash

WHITE CITY, Ore. – More details are being released about a fatal plane crash in rural Jackson County.
Investigators said on Sunday afternoon, a small single-engine Piper Tri-Pacer aircraft piloted by 80-year-old Henry Levin of Medford was flying over Sams Valley.
When Levin tried to land the plane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport in White City, it clipped the top of several trees and crashed in the backyard of a home on Jones Road.
Levin, the sole occupant, did not survive.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash ignited a small grass fire, which was quickly extinguished by neighbors and wildland firefighters.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will lead the investigation into the crash.
Local authorities have no more information to release, but more details may be provided from the FAA or NTSB at a later date.