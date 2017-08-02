Medford marijuana dispensary gears up for home delivery

Medford, Ore. – Service that comes right to your front door. That’s what marijuana dispensaries like Emerald Triangle in Medford are looking to do.
“It’s going to be something new that we’ve never done before,” Jessica Mummery said. “We just think that this new industry needs kinda of people to trail-blaze and do new things and we’re excited to be someone in the valley that’s doing something different and offering something more convenient to its customers.”
Eligible customers can soon order marijuana from the comfort of their own home.
“Anyone over 21 who has a residence that’s their home, we can deliver to them–patient or recreational consumer,” Mummery explained.
In about two weeks people can call Emerald Triangle Dispensary or order their items online.
Deliveries will run from noon to 8 in the evening.
Mummery said, “We’ll be doing a big run in Medford and we’re only delivering within city limits as well.”
Every order will be sealed in child-safe packaging and kept in a secured safe in the car.
“When we are doing deliveries we can only deliver out up to $3000 in one order which is a substantially high number,” Mummery said. “And we actually have to collect a signature for the person who is picking up the order.”
Deliveries will have some additional restrictions. They’re cash only and there’s a $5 delivery fee.
In addition, customers can only buy certain amounts of each form of marijuana and all orders will be reported to the state.
And just like a food delivery, you’ll get it that day. “Everyone’s is going to be getting their order the same day, just not quite as fast a pizza but pretty close.”
Even though you might have to wait the shop says like pizza, you’ll be satisfied with your purchase.
Mummery said, “We’ll keep up with whatever our customers want.”