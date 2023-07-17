Medford motorcyclist killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A Medford man died in a crash on Highway 238 Friday afternoon.

Oregon State Police says the two-vehicle crash happened after 1:00 P.M Friday near milepost 8 in Josephine County.

OSP’s preliminary investigation shows 45-year-old Seth Jacob Skinner of Medford was trying to pass some vehicles on the left in the oncoming lane when his Suzuki motorcycle collided with a car ahead of it that was making a lawful left turn into a business.

Skinner was declared dead at the scene.

The other driver and his passenger had minor injuries.

