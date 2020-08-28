Home
Medford movie theater reopening early Sept.

ASHLAND, Ore. — For movie-lovers out there, a local theatre is reopening its doors after months of being closed due to the pandemic.

Cinemark’s Tinseltown in Medford announced on its website, it will be back open on September 4th.

The theater closed at the end of March.

It will be enhancing cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures.

For instance, sanitizing seats before every movie, having an ample amount of hand sanitizer, as well as stringent air quality standards.

