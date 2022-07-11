Medford opens cooling shelter Monday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – With a hot day in the forecast, Medford’s city manager declared a “severe weather event,” allowing for the opening of a cooling shelter.

The City of Medford is partnering with ACCESS and the Jackson County Library to open a shelter at the Medford library on Central Avenue on Monday, July 11, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The cooling shelter will provide water, restrooms, popsicles, snacks, and water for pets. People seeking shelter are free to come and go.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email [email protected] for more information.